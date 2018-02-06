Timelapse Of A Computer Keyboard Melting In Acetone

I spy a caps lock!

In news that's sure to give the Wicked Witch Of The West terrible flashbacks, this is a video from Youtube channel Amazing Timelapse (previously) of an entire computer keyboard being dissolved in acetone over the course of 70 hours (the video was actually created from 11,000 photos, or around 157 per hour). You know what they say -- slow and steady wins the race. Back me up, Tortoise from The Tortoise And The Hare! "I wish I'd been a Ninja Turtle." Haha, I'm pretty sure we all do buddy.

Keep going for the video while I try to convince everyone in the office that drinking acetone is the Tide Pod challenge for adults.

Thanks to R Davis, who agrees acetone is right up there with gasoline and fresk-baked tuna noodle casserole on the periodic table of seductive smells.