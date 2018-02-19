The World's Smallest Solid Black Or White 'Pure Hell' Jigsaw Puzzles

February 19, 2018

pure-hell-jigsaw-puzzle-1.jpg

These are the 1,000 and 2,000 piece 'Pure Hell' jigsaw puzzles manufactured by Beverly of Japan (available for ~$20 - $34 on Amazon). The puzzles, which are made up entirely of micro-sized pieces for extra difficulty, are available in pure white or black and measure a scant 26 x 38cm (~10 x 15-inches) for the 1,000 piecer and 40 x 50cm (~16 x 20-inches) for the 2,000. It says they're recommended for ages three and up although I can't imagine a three year old doing anything but eating the pieces. Same goes for my dog. Translated item description:

Please do beginners Never buy. The world's smallest 2000 piece puzzle. You must have great spirit!


- Difficult!
- Small!
- Please do beginners Never buy.

So they're for ages three and up but not for beginnners, got it. You know I remember when I was in my early teens I was super into jigsaw puzzles and bought one of the "world's most difficult" at the time and it was a double-sided circle puzzle with the same solid blue on both sides. It was DIFFICULT. I wonder whatever happened to that puzzle. "You set it on fire." I burnt that impossible bastard to a crisp!

Keep going for one more shot.

hard-puzzle.jpg

hard-puzzle-2.jpg

hard-puzzle-3.jpg

hard-puzzle-4.jpg

pure-hell-jigsaw-puzzle-2.jpg

Thanks to Jess, who agrees the best puzzles are found in Monkey Island point-and-click adventure games.

