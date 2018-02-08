The World's Oldest Restaurant Has Had The Same Fire Burning In Its Oven For 293 Years

Note: A lot of suckling pig footage.

This is another video from Great Big Story (that makes two in a row for those of you keeping count, just one more for a tic-tac-toe win and two more for a Connect 4) highlighting the Madrid, Spain based Restaurante Botín, the world's oldest restaurant. Allegedly the kitchen has had the same fire burning in its oven for 293 years straight without it ever going out, which, without 293 years of live-stream video archives, I find a little hard to believe. How do we know a busboy didn't fall asleep on the job back in 1245 and let the fire go out? "You're not very good with dates, are you, GW?" Never been on a second one.

