The SpaceX Heavy Rocket Launch, Starman Riding Tesla In Space, Simultaneous Dual Booster Landing

These are videos of the successful SpaceX Heavy rocket launch (skip to around 21:45 of the first video -- CG sure has come a long way since the moon landing), live views of Starman (the mannequin who's supposed to ride a Tesla Roadster in orbit around the sun for hundreds of millions of years provided he doesn't meet a rogue asteroid -- which may very well happen since it overshot its original trajectory of being in about the same orbit as Mars and is headed towards the asteroid belt), and the successful landing of two of the rocket's boosters simultaneously. Apparently it was a good day to be Elon Musk and SpaceX. Or just a human in general, because it's comforting to know some people still care about space. Sure you and I will probably never live on another planet, but that doesn't mean in the future two parents won't launch their child into space to prevent it from perishing with the rest of the doomed planet. "Like Superman?" Who's Superman? I'm trying to envision the future here.

Keep going for the three videos.

Thanks to everyone who still gives a damn about reaching for the stars.