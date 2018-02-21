The Rick And Morty 'Focus On Science' Rick Sanchez Hoodie

This is the $60 officially licensed Rick And Morty 'Focus On Science' hoodie available from Merchoid. It makes you look like Rick Sanchez, especially if you're drinking out of a flask and have some throw up on your lip. Plus it makes a super quick and easy Halloween costume. And isn't that what Halloween is all about? "Lazy costumes?" What? No, making out with people dressed as scientists. Hey -- can you tell who I'm supposed to be? "Albert Einstein?" Ding ding ding! Boy, I am E = MC hammered. "Yeah you don't look so good." Wanna do some atomic bomb shooters? "You just puked on yourself." It's a hoodie, it doesn't care. "I think I'm gonna be sick." Is it smallpox? Because I invented that vaccine. "That was Edward Jenner." He took it from my notes. "In 1796." And stole my time machine!

Keep going for a shot of the hoodie with a darker background so you can imagine what you might look like at night or in a club.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees now you just need to convince a friend to be Morty. Tell them you already bought the Rick costume so they have to be.