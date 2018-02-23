The Harlem Globetrotters Team Up With Georgia Tech To Build A Rube Goldberg Trick Shot Machine

February 23, 2018

harlem-globetrotters-rube-goldberg-machine.jpg

The Harlem Globetrotters recently teamed up with Georgia Tech's College Of Industrial Design to build this gigantic trick-shot making Rube Goldberg machine. That looks like it would have been a fun project to be a part of. I don't remember doing anything even half as fun in college. "Do you even remember college?" Unfortunately, just like the snapshot of my ass I tried taking with one of the disposable cameras they'd placed on everyone's tables at the last wedding reception I attended, it's all a blur.

Keep going for the video, complete with soundtrack created by Georgia Tech's College of Music.

Thanks to Linby, for making me realize my life is like a Rube Goldberg machine: way more complicated than it needs to be and probably isn't going to work.

  • Doog

    That was cool and all, but I'm mainly interested in the human gerbil wheel. How would one go about acquiring such a thing, I'm asking for a friend of course.

