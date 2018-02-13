The End Nears: Robot Opens Door For Friend

February 13, 2018

Man, I was just flying so high after those shitty Olympic skiing robots and then Boston Dynamics has to come along and rain on my parade. Which technically wasn't so much a parade as one man stomping around in his underwear waving his blankie, but my mom said it's nap time and I'm not tired yet. This is a video of a Boston Dynamics hand-headed SpotMini quadruped robot coming along to open a door for his non hand-headed accomplice so they can go assassinate their target and complete the mission. The way they move -- I don't like it. Too fluid. They're like the raptors from the first Jurassic Park movie. I liked it better when robots were all jerky and parts were constantly falling off. Something you could really point and laugh at. Now you look at these two and you think to yourself, "Damn, I could honestly see that coming to kill me." The laughter is gone -- there's only pain left. *tucks cyanide capsule into cheek like chewing tobacco* "That was a Tide Pod." Jesus, do you think I actually know how to get my hands on cyanide? The checkout lady at Kroger barely let me buy these.

Keep going for 45 seconds of the future.

Thanks to Bovis, Jamie, Stephanie B and n0nentity, for really knowing how to ruin a guy's day.

Man Spends 300 Hours, 3,000,000 Dots Drawing This Stunning Portrait

Previous Story

Video Of A Kid Jump-Breaking The Ice On A Trampoline In Slow Motion

Next Story
  • Ari Porzecanski

    Did we learn nothing from watching Black Mirror!

  • Doog

    This is legit terrifying. Assuming that there was some sort of communication and they weren't just preprogramed to 'go to the door and wait x amount of time' while the other is set to 'open a door wait then enter the door'. If that's the case, which I really hope it is, then everything is still fine. Well, fine is a vague word in this case meaning we aren't completely screwed and flying of an AI driven cliff (which spoilers: we are this just wouldn't be an example of why)

  • Jason Christopher

    It's been real, guys.

  • FearlessFarris

    We need to invent a feminist robot to inform the other robots that opening doors and other acts of chivalry are sexist and demeaning.

  • Camel Toad

    Nailed it.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: boston dynamics, dammit, dammit it all to hell, doors, fantastic, game over man, make it stop, no thank you, nope, oh great, opening things, overcoming obstacles, robot apocalypse, robots, seek and destroy, silent assassins, smooth, the end nears, video, war machines, we've gone too far, wonderful -- just wonderful
Previous Post
Next Post