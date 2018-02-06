The Blue Marble, An Impressive One-Shot 2-D Style Rube Goldberg Machine

This is a minute and a half run of Youtuber Kaplamino's 'Blue Marble' 2-D Rube Goldberg style machine. In his own words while I make a mental note to myself to watch more videos like this when I want to relax. *thinking hard* There, mental note made. "What was it for?" No clue. Maybe to pick up something from the grocery store on the way home?

After 3 months of work and probably more than 500 fails, I'm happy to present you my best video ever.

Since magnets and marbles I've always wanted to make a big chain reaction in one take with this 2D style ! It's also a "one marble path" which means you have to follow the same marble for all the tricks (in that case the little blue one.) Because everything is in a tilted plane, the hard part was to find different ways of having the marble riding up along the table (magnets, falling weight, catapult ...). To do that, the marble has to be light. And because everything has to be triggered by this little marble, all the tricks are very unstable. Most fails happened when an element fall down earlier than expected.

Man, I love stuff like this. I could watch stuff like this all day. As a matter of fact I was so inspired I'm going to try to throw this stress ball over the wall, off my cubicle neighbor's monitor, and into his trashcan without looking. *tosses* OW-- WHO THREW THAT?!" I'm pretty sure that was a miss. I'm also pretty sure that was my stapler and not a stress ball.

Keep going for the video while I try to crawl past his cube without being seen.

