That's More Like It: The Solo Star Wars Story Trailer Re-Cut With The Beastie Boys' Sabotage

February 22, 2018

star-wars-solo-trailer-beastie-boys.jpg

This is the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer re-cut with a Beastie Boys 'Sabotage' soundtrack, making it infinitely better than the original. Now that got me excited to go see the movie, so if they could just go back and re-cut the whole film with Sabotage on repeat that would be fantastic. See you at the theater! (I'll be the one with a thermos full of Brass Monkey)

Keep going for the trailer.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who confirmed that slow and low, is, in fact, the tempo.

