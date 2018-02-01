That Brought Me Great Joy: Man Drops And Breaks $43,000 Bottle Of Champagne Opening It In Nightclub

This is a short video from an Ibiza nightclub of a man dropping and breaking an alleged $43,000 magnum of champagne while trying to open it. Was it actually worth $43,000? That's a trick question, no bottle of champagne is worth anywhere near $43,000, although that certainly may have been what the nightclub was charging for it. So does this guy work there? It looks like he has some sort of earpiece in so I'm guessing he works there. I'm also guessing he's gonna be working there for a lot longer to pay off that broken bottle. Man, I remember the first time I broke a bottle of beer working as a busboy at Outback Steakhouse. "What happened?" I LAPPED IT UP LIKE A THIRSTY DOG. That was Saturday and my tongue is still bleeding.

