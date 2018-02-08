Terrifying: What It Feels Like To Head-First Skeleton Bobsled Down A Track at 90MPH

February 8, 2018

This is a video from Great Big Story of 15-year skeleton racing veteran John Daly (I thought you played golf?) discussing what it feels like to fly down a frozen track on a head-first skeleton bobsled at speeds up to 90MPH. I'm guessing that feeling is "like I could die at any millisecond."

At 90 MPH, Daly experiences five Gs of force heading into the track's banked corners, which makes his eight-pound head, sitting just an inch above the ice, feel like it weighs 40-pounds instead.

Yeah, I don't ever want my head to feel like it weighs 40 pounds, I'm cool with the regular 16 (I have a big head). I can't believe sports this dangerous are even allowed. I went regular sledding a couple weeks ago on like a bunny slope with absolutely no trees or other obstacles anywhere in sight and still almost died. "What happened?" Bear wanted his sled back.

Keep going for the video. Also, head-first? Who even came up with this?

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees there's gotta be another way to get your adrenaline fix.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Wait, not one pun about almost dying while "skeleton" racing? GW, are you sure you're over that flu?

  • Chris Lev

    This and bobsledding always look like so much fun. However I feel like if I gave it a go, I’d end up as a contestant on the running man.

  • The_Wretched

    Is there skill involved? aside from a minor lack of concern over grievous bodily injury?

  • Frédéric Purenne

    The way you steer those is by twisting your whole body on the sled to twist the sled itself. While fighting the rising G forces going downwards on your head and legs. I wouldn't last 3 turns.

  • Mark

    Was I the only one disappointed with this?
    I clicked on this hoping to enjoy a minute or two of high speed turns. Instead I got 5 second clips of everything else. For someone with ADD I suppose it might have been pleasing...

  • TheQiwiMan

    PROTIP: Put it on 2X speed playback and it'll feel like you're going 180MPH

  • Bling Nye

    Going down feet first is for lugers.

  • Doog

    Hahaha

