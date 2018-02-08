Terrifying: What It Feels Like To Head-First Skeleton Bobsled Down A Track at 90MPH

This is a video from Great Big Story of 15-year skeleton racing veteran John Daly (I thought you played golf?) discussing what it feels like to fly down a frozen track on a head-first skeleton bobsled at speeds up to 90MPH. I'm guessing that feeling is "like I could die at any millisecond."

At 90 MPH, Daly experiences five Gs of force heading into the track's banked corners, which makes his eight-pound head, sitting just an inch above the ice, feel like it weighs 40-pounds instead.

Yeah, I don't ever want my head to feel like it weighs 40 pounds, I'm cool with the regular 16 (I have a big head). I can't believe sports this dangerous are even allowed. I went regular sledding a couple weeks ago on like a bunny slope with absolutely no trees or other obstacles anywhere in sight and still almost died. "What happened?" Bear wanted his sled back.

Keep going for the video. Also, head-first? Who even came up with this?

