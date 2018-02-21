Teamwork: Minnesota Man Teams Up With Friend In India To Make An Earth Sandwich

These are the screenshots of Minnesota native Lee St. John teaming up with Subash Luitel, a new-found friend in India, to construct an earth sandwich. I wonder what it tasted like. "Probably rock and magma with a dirt and seawater crust." Mmmm, stop teasing me I haven't had lunch yet.

Four hours ago, I had a dream. That dream was to make a sandwich out of the entire Earth. Tonight, my dream comes true.

Update: Operation Earth Sandwich is a Success Much respect to my new friend in India Subash Luitel

Well, after using this online app to see where a hole punched directly through the earth would lead, it looks like the other half of a Minnesota earth sandwich would be in the middle of the Indian Ocean between Australia and South Africa. Still, it looks like they did get the longitude pretty close. So I guess their earth sandwich just had one piece of bread sort of slipping off the top. "Like a sandwich made with avocado after taking the first bite." Exactly.

Thanks to Wendy H, who agrees my God did that smell good.