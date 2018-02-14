Supercut Of Every Oscar Winner For Best Visual Effects From 1929 - 2017

This is a supercut of clips from all the Oscar winners for Best Visual Effects from 1929 - 2017, as well as this year's nominees. I thought some of those early years' visual effects were surprisingly good. So -- who do you think is going to win this year? The nominees are (drumroll please) Blade Runner 2049, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2., Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and War For The Planet Of The Apes. Two ape movies in one year, pretty crazy. I think Blade Runner 2049 is going to win though, but that's just me and I know how to rig a vote. I'm just saying, I was elected high school senior class president AND vice president. "But I thought you ran for treasurer?" *wink*

  • Maryellen

    I wonder if popularity or "quality" of a movie even comes into play beyond visual effects in that category. Kong Skull Island wasn't a super well received movie for it winning.

  • JimmyJam

    Tough year, this one. Star Wars was probably the best they've looked ever, with such a better balance of traditional vs CG effects. I'd feel pretty great if Apes won because they've done amazing work over the course of those movies and Andy Serkis will no doubt end up with a special Oscar someday for how great he's done, but it feels like they'd be awarding a body of work and not just an individual film. Blade Runner takes the cake, though, if I'm being sincere. Even with the slow paced plot, the visuals drew you into that world with no doubt or loss of the sense that what you were seeing was real. The scenes where you're seeing memories being created, just some stunning, stunning work.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Most mind-blowing part of the video: realizing Gravity is 5 freaking years old already. Holy freaking time flies... :-(

  • Meh

    I thought that second Kong movie was absolute rubbish. Then again didn't really take it serious after the first 30 minutes so the graphics might've been good.

  • Ollie Williams

