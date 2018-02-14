Supercut Of Every Oscar Winner For Best Visual Effects From 1929 - 2017

This is a supercut of clips from all the Oscar winners for Best Visual Effects from 1929 - 2017, as well as this year's nominees. I thought some of those early years' visual effects were surprisingly good. So -- who do you think is going to win this year? The nominees are (drumroll please) Blade Runner 2049, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2., Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and War For The Planet Of The Apes. Two ape movies in one year, pretty crazy. I think Blade Runner 2049 is going to win though, but that's just me and I know how to rig a vote. I'm just saying, I was elected high school senior class president AND vice president. "But I thought you ran for treasurer?" *wink*

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who's still hoping Baywatch wins via an organized write-in candidate effort.