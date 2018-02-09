Sudski, A Beer Can Holder For The Shower

February 9, 2018

shower-beer-holder-1.jpg

This is the $15 Sudski, a silicone beer can holder designed for use in the shower. You just peel off the protective backing, stick it to a smooth shiny surface, wait 24 hours, and it's showerbeer time! They do not recommend using the holder for bottles though, which makes sense because a broken bottle in the shower was one of the worst days of my life. Also, whoever seriously needs a beer holder in the shower has got a problem. And that problem is not having a mini-fridge in their shower. It's a cooler AND a table. One time I was in there for six hours.

Keep going for a couple more shots including another one of this guy, who I'm fairly certain uses bubble bath for body wash. And forgot to turn the water on.

shower-beer-holder-1-2.jpg

shower-beer-holder-2.jpg

shower-beer-holder-3.jpg

Thanks to Eric R, who agrees the best shower beer holder has been and always will be the hand of the hunk or babe you're showering with.

Why Again?: Professor Purposefully Shatters Laptop On Floor In Front Of Class

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • GeorgeB

    No lid...rookie mistake.

  • The_Wretched

    24 hour cure time? I wouldn't want to epoxy anything to the shower wall. And why not use nature's beer can holder?

  • Octo

    No lid...rookie mistake.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Is this really a thing? Are there really enough people with crippling addictions to alcohol so severe that they can't even take a shower without a beer?

    Or is this just some kind of joke, and further proof I have no discernible sense of humor? :-/

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    How dare you judge shower beers so harshly

  • PUNX

    it should go good with the Shower Beer....
    http://geekologie.com/2017/...

  • PUNX

    is he singing or pretending his boyfriend is in the shower with him

  • Ollie Williams

    Call me when they have one that holds a Glencairn.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Single malts only, or you're up for a blend? (Dalmore King Alexander III is my favorite)

  • Ollie Williams

    I drink bourbon and American Whiskey exclusively. I've had quite a number of scotches and never found one I super enjoyed. They all have what I call a "scotch funk" that is off putting to me. The only one that I mildly enjoyed was the Glenmorangie Lasanta 12 Year.

  • TheQiwiMan

    You made me learn a new word.

  • Ollie Williams

    I'm here to help.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bathroom, beer, cans, different strokes for different folks, holding things, man i practically live in the shower that is my fortress of solitude except it's moldy and the tub is probably about to fall through the floor, problem solving, showering, solving problems, storage, sure why not, whatever i just stick mine in the caddy that hangs from the shower head, whatever works
Previous Post