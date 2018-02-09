Sudski, A Beer Can Holder For The Shower

This is the $15 Sudski, a silicone beer can holder designed for use in the shower. You just peel off the protective backing, stick it to a smooth shiny surface, wait 24 hours, and it's showerbeer time! They do not recommend using the holder for bottles though, which makes sense because a broken bottle in the shower was one of the worst days of my life. Also, whoever seriously needs a beer holder in the shower has got a problem. And that problem is not having a mini-fridge in their shower. It's a cooler AND a table. One time I was in there for six hours.

Keep going for a couple more shots including another one of this guy, who I'm fairly certain uses bubble bath for body wash. And forgot to turn the water on.

Thanks to Eric R, who agrees the best shower beer holder has been and always will be the hand of the hunk or babe you're showering with.