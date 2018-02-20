Star Wars A New Hope 'Burning Homestead' Scene Created As LEGO Diorama

This is the Star Wars: A New Hope 'burning homestead' scene (aka the barbecue of Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru) recreated in LEGO by LEGOManiac ochre_jelly (previously: Leia choking Jabba out and Barb from Stranger Things, oh -- and this kraken attacking a Star Destroyer). As relatively simple as it is, I feel like he was able to capture the complex emotions of the scene. But, you know, mostly just the charred remains of Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

Thanks again to carey, who's convinced Chewbacca wouldn't have left without a piece of smokey BBQ.