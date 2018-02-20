Star Wars A New Hope 'Burning Homestead' Scene Created As LEGO Diorama

February 20, 2018

star-wars-burning-homstead-lego-1.jpg

This is the Star Wars: A New Hope 'burning homestead' scene (aka the barbecue of Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru) recreated in LEGO by LEGOManiac ochre_jelly (previously: Leia choking Jabba out and Barb from Stranger Things, oh -- and this kraken attacking a Star Destroyer). As relatively simple as it is, I feel like he was able to capture the complex emotions of the scene. But, you know, mostly just the charred remains of Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

star-wars-burning-homestead-lego-2.jpg

star-wars-burning-homestead-lego-3.jpg

star-wars-burning-homestead-lego-4.jpg

star-wars-burning-homestead-lego-5.jpg

star-wras-burning-homestead-lego-6.jpg

star-wars-burning-homestead-lego-7.jpg

Thanks again to carey, who's convinced Chewbacca wouldn't have left without a piece of smokey BBQ.

Mattel Announces A Tomb Raider Lara Croft Barbie Doll

Previous Story

'Man Carrying A Guy Using A Porta-Potty' Wins Brazilian Town's Carnival Costume Contest

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    Anyone know where to get those black lego skeletons?

    Actually, don't tell me. I can't afford it.

    Although if anyone knows and wants to answer anyway... it's an open comment section.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it only appears in the Harry Potter Graveyard Duel set. but you can buy it separately from various sites (at a ridiculous premium) if you really just want that.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Thumb Wars has ruined me. All I can think of now every time I watch the movie is "Uncle Soondead and Aunt Gonnabiteit".

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bullseye-ing womprats, characters, diorama, i'm pretty sure that is not how you moisture farm, lego, macabre, minifigs, movies, scene, so that's what that looks like, star wars, sure why not, uh-oh, uncle owen! aunt beru!, well that's not good, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post