So, We've Come To This: Dolce & Gabbana Uses Drones To Model Purses At Fashion Show

This is a video from Dolce & Gabbana's recent 'Secrets & Diamonds' 2018 Fall/Winter fashion show during Milan Fashion Week starring a bunch of drones modeling the collection's purses and handbags. How edgy! Apparently it took 45 minutes to get everybody in the audience to turn off their Wi-Fi connections (which could allegedly interfere with the performance), because if there's one thing people love, it's sitting around for 45 minutes with no Wi-Fi. I would have gone mad and streaked the stage, but that's just me and I'm not ashamed to admit I'm addicted to technology. "Didn't you date a Sega Dreamcast?" I didn't deserve her, she was way ahead of her time.

Keep going for the video answer to 'How could we make fashion shows even more ridiculous?

Thanks to Thaylor H, who was really hoping for a malfunction. I prayed, I really did.