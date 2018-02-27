So, We've Come To This: Dolce & Gabbana Uses Drones To Model Purses At Fashion Show

February 27, 2018

dolce-gabbana-drone-purses.jpg

This is a video from Dolce & Gabbana's recent 'Secrets & Diamonds' 2018 Fall/Winter fashion show during Milan Fashion Week starring a bunch of drones modeling the collection's purses and handbags. How edgy! Apparently it took 45 minutes to get everybody in the audience to turn off their Wi-Fi connections (which could allegedly interfere with the performance), because if there's one thing people love, it's sitting around for 45 minutes with no Wi-Fi. I would have gone mad and streaked the stage, but that's just me and I'm not ashamed to admit I'm addicted to technology. "Didn't you date a Sega Dreamcast?" I didn't deserve her, she was way ahead of her time.

Keep going for the video answer to 'How could we make fashion shows even more ridiculous?

Thanks to Thaylor H, who was really hoping for a malfunction. I prayed, I really did.

5.9-Meter (19.4-Foot) Pole Vault Off An Electric Skateboard

Previous Story

Transforming Table That Turns Into A Shelf

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    Fuck, for a second I thought they had foam mannequin heads on top of the drones.

    Now I'm really disappointed.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Another industry losing its work to the machines.

    Also, those drones could stand to lose a few pounds. 4/10, would not bang.

  • Jenness

    Just one more reason why I hate drone technology. What woman cares what her purse looks like flying in the air? You want to see how well it works size wise and strap wise for a human (even a tiny one) to get an idea of proportion compared to the strap / size that you normally prefer. This sucks in every single way.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Isn't the whole point of fashion shows to show how the clothes look on people? And for women to pretend to be the women, and for the men to pretend the women would ever want them?

    Guess this hits an important minority of people who like to pretend they are (or want to fuck) flying drones..?

  • 600k?

    I like robots.

  • The_Wretched

    Models are more like living display manikins than people.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Alternate title: jealous ugly feminists put professional models out of work.

    Oh... wait, that was what led to the elimination of Grid Girls of F1 and walkout girls of professional darts (which... pro darts is a real thing that exists and is televised).

    So if it wasn't angry feminists forcing objectification of flying robots, why the fuck?

  • Ollie Williams

    Next year there will be angry droneists who will complain about the objectification of drones.

  • Munihausen

    Pretty sweet; the Gucci show in the operating room also killed it.

  • Mark

    At least they don't have the drones modeling swim wear.

  • Meh

    Still better than the models and their idiotic outfits i saw in the paper. I wonder if not any bum could think of those mishmashes of fabric.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bags, but why?, damn rich people, drones, fashion, how edgy, i would have just shot the bags out of a cannon down the runway but that's just me and i have a circus background, i've seen it all now, models, okaaaaaay, purses, so we've come to this, the future, what a time to be alive, wow, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post