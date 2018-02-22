Sneezing In 70 Different Countries, And How To Say The 'Bless You' Equivalent Afterwards

This is a video of people from 70 different countries demonstrating how they sneeze (I thought we all sneezed the same -- and pick our noses in our cars pretending our windows are privacy screens) and how to say the 'bless you' equivalent afterwards. Me? I've always sneezed the exact same way since middle school -- using my fingers to hold my eyes open and praying to time travel. "How's that working out for you?" I've been creeping into the future a millisecond at a time. Also, no word what the protocol for an international fart is, but my guess is the universal 'point at somebody with their back turned' and blame it on them.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to KM, who agrees you haven't lived until you've sneezed through one of those little plastic whistle-siren noise makers.