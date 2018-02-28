Slow-Motion Footage Of A Shaolin Monk Throwing A Needle Through A Pane Of Glass

February 28, 2018

This is a video from The Slow-Mo Guys of a Shaolin monk throwing a needle through a piece of glass and popping a balloon (previously: the same feat done like seven years ago because Shaolin monks have been doing this since before you were even coordinated enough to thread the eye of a needle, which, FULL DISCLOSURE: I'm still not). Impressive. Now I'm not saying I could definitely do this myself, but I already have and I just don't want to do it again because my mom made me pay to replace the window. "And you used a pool cue." Only because I couldn't find a needle.

Keep going for the video but actual throwing starts at 2:10.

Thanks to Tank, who only knows how to break things one of two ways: rolling over them, or cannons.

