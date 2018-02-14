Siri Imagined As A 1980's Computer Program

February 14, 2018

siri-in-the-80s.jpg

This is a humor video created by the folks at Youtube channel Squirrel Monkey imagining how Apple's Siri personal assistant program might operate if it were made in 1987. SPOILER: super slow and shitty. Also, the video is over five minutes long, so there's already been enough time spent on this subject so I'm just going to stop here. Besides, do people even use Siri in the 2010's? Because the only people I know who do are old men at the bar who can't see their phone screens without reading glasses, mostly because I only know old men at the bar who can't see their phone screens without reading glasses. Tom -- good to see you, you ol' undead son of a bitch!

Thanks to Ian, who agrees the 1980's Strip Poker game was way better, and you learned more.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Why doesn't the last 'I' have a period?

  • Bling Nye

    Am I going to have to swap out five 5" floppy disks to get an answer?

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Just if you want to save the answer.

  • ChloeB

    Not picking up the landline to interrupt the connection, paying $300 for that cool slanted Logitech 28.8Kbps modem...

  • TheQiwiMan

    The Pluto bit was a nice touch!

  • Richard H Sanford

    This is painfully accurate of how it was back then. You kids really don't know how well you have it.

    Also, dang I'm old... :-(

  • Munihausen

  • Munihausen

    *sigh, those were the days...

