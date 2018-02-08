Real Products That Exist: A Pimple Popping Simulator

In what a time to be alive news, this is a video demonstration of the Pop it Pal, a $20 piece of silicon that lets a user pop fifteen fake pimples. It's available in a light or dark skintone and includes a 3-ounce refill of pimple puss as well as a refill tool. Extra bottles of pimple puss are also available for $6. Or, you can do what I did, and fill it with banana cream pudding and eat the whole thing like a sandwich because you want to gross out your mom. I think it worked too (she's out cold).

Keep going for the video while I fetch the smelling salts.

Thanks to Melissa H, who can't wait for the inevitable hangnail removal simulator.