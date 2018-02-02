Radio Host Provides A Play-By-Play For The Station's Security Cam Footage Of Drunk Man Trying To Smash Truck Window

This is some security cam footage from the KIRO 93.7 radio station in Seattle, Washington with host John Curley providing a recap play-by-play of a drunk vandal in the parking lot trying to break a truck window with a mop handle. It's worth sticking around till the very end for the man's grand finale. So, uh...what exactly was he trying to do there? Because if he was trying to paralyze himself he did a great job. *tallying score card* I give him an A for effort, and a cup of applesauce with a straw for lunch.

Keep going for the video. Also, the article I read said he still hasn't been caught, even though there's no way he isn't still laying there in a pile where he fell.

Last night we captured surveillance footage of a vandal trying to break in to one of our employee's vehicles in our parking lot. While the suspect is still at large, we took the liberty to have John Curley give his play-by-play of the incident.



Take a listen 🔊 pic.twitter.com/FYQTiJsTDt — KIRO Radio 97.3 FM🎙 (@KIRORadio) February 1, 2018

Thanks to T Gold, who's convinced the guy was getting ready for some sort of off-the-top-of-the-ropes wrestling slam when things took a nasty turn.