Radio Host Provides A Play-By-Play For The Station's Security Cam Footage Of Drunk Man Trying To Smash Truck Window

February 2, 2018

radio-host-car-vandal-play-by-play.jpg

This is some security cam footage from the KIRO 93.7 radio station in Seattle, Washington with host John Curley providing a recap play-by-play of a drunk vandal in the parking lot trying to break a truck window with a mop handle. It's worth sticking around till the very end for the man's grand finale. So, uh...what exactly was he trying to do there? Because if he was trying to paralyze himself he did a great job. *tallying score card* I give him an A for effort, and a cup of applesauce with a straw for lunch.

Keep going for the video. Also, the article I read said he still hasn't been caught, even though there's no way he isn't still laying there in a pile where he fell.

Thanks to T Gold, who's convinced the guy was getting ready for some sort of off-the-top-of-the-ropes wrestling slam when things took a nasty turn.

  • James Mcelroy

    salami and cream cheese? is that because he's toast? I'm not familiar with that saying...

  • Chris Lev

    Maybe he’s practicing for some sort of car park jousting competition.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Looks like he desperately needs more practice.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I lost it at the "dirty part of the mop"-part! Dying!

