Pork Chop Sandwiches?!: Home Security Cam Catches Dog Start Fire Trying To Steal Pancakes

This is the video from a Massachusetts homeowner's Nest security system of one of their golden retrievers starting a small fire while trying to retrieve some uneaten pancakes from the stovetop. Gee, maybe if you'd made waffles instead there wouldn't have been any leftovers and this never would have happened. "You're saying waffles are better than pancakes." That's just a fact.

While grabbing leftover pancakes on the kitchen stove, the dog accidentally hit the ignition, turning the burner to maximum and starting a small fire.

Luckily, the owners had a networked monitoring system. When the smoke detector when off, it alerted the local police and fire departments, and an officer came to the house and turned off the burners.

I like how the dogs just sit on the couch and watch the fire after its started. Are golden retrievers supposed to be smart? "Yes." Then my dog is definitely not any part golden retriever. I tried to do one of those Doggy DNA tests to find out what she really is but I think I may have gotten the vial mixed up with my own Ancestry DNA test because I'm definitely not 30% Mississippi Leg Hound. Or am I? "You might be." I bet I am.

