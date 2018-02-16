Overwatch Impressively Reimagined As A 2-D Fighting Game

This is a video reimagining Overwatch as a 2-D Street Fighter style fighting game (including player select and stage select menus and a destroy a motorcycle bonus stage). I thought it was very well executed. People really love that Overwatch, huh? And what's that other one -- Fortnite? I've got a lot of friends playing that one. Well, they're not so much friends as strangers I watch on Twitch. I usually try to find a shirtless dude so I can pretend we're just two shirtless best bros hanging out eating junk food and playing video games together. I cry in the shower a lot.

Thanks to Jonathan Moxness, who made the video, for making the video.