Overwatch Impressively Reimagined As A 2-D Fighting Game

February 16, 2018

overwatch-as-2d-fighting-game.jpg

This is a video reimagining Overwatch as a 2-D Street Fighter style fighting game (including player select and stage select menus and a destroy a motorcycle bonus stage). I thought it was very well executed. People really love that Overwatch, huh? And what's that other one -- Fortnite? I've got a lot of friends playing that one. Well, they're not so much friends as strangers I watch on Twitch. I usually try to find a shirtless dude so I can pretend we're just two shirtless best bros hanging out eating junk food and playing video games together. I cry in the shower a lot.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jonathan Moxness, who made the video, for making the video.

Beautiful Slow-Mo High-Definition Footage Of The Falcon Heavy Liftoff

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: computer graphics, fight!, fighting games, finish him, good job, impressive, man i can't wait to move out of this house so my mom can't tell me which games i can and cannot play, oh wow, overwatch, reimagining things, so that's what that might look like, video games
Previous Post