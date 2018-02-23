No Thank You: Developers Make Augmented Reality Girl From The Ring Crawling Out Of Television

February 23, 2018

the-ring-augmented-reality.jpg

Note: First video contains screaming, keep your volume chill.

These are two videos from two different developers who used Apple's ARKit to make an augmented reality Sadako/Samara crawl out of a television, just like in The Ring. Pretty clever/terrifying. Now if I could just sneak this into the hands of my girlfriend when we're watching our shows one night, that would be great. She'd probably hit the ceiling. Then smash the television. Thank goodness I purchased the two year warranty from Best Buy. "No, you bought Playstation games instead." Honey, quick -- give me back the phone. *screaming, ceiling fan and electronics breaking* Fudgebuckets!

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Tank and n0nentity, who are no strangers to jump-kicking televisions.

