No Gold For You: Compilation Of Skiing Robots Crashing At The Olympics

February 13, 2018

This is a video of a bunch of little skiing robots falling down and running into fences while attempting to navigate a short downhill track as part of the Ski Robot Challenge near the Olympics in PyeongChang yesterday. Most of them are pretty terrible, and we clearly won't be seeing them on an Olympic podium anytime soon. Obviously, like finally peeing after a long car ride, that's a relief.

Eight teams competed, under rules that said all robots had to be at least 20 inches tall, have two legs, and operate on an independent power system.


TaekwonV from a company called Minirobot Corp reportedly took home the $10,000 prize, successfully navigating the course in just 18 seconds. As CNET notes, the winning robot is named for a robot in the 1976 South Korean animated film Robot Taekwon V.

It looks like the key to success was building a robot that is as short as possible, and with a low center of gravity (like the one in the aqua colored coat). You'd think all the teams would have known that. Of course these are the people developing the future of killer robots, so it's safe to assume they're all a few screws short of an IKEA bed frame. For reference, I'm just a queen mattress on the floor trying to wear a twin fitted sheet. "You give yourself too much credit, GW." You want to be my Valentine, I get it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carsten, who can't believe half those robots are even able to get out of bed in the morning without dying.

  • Andyman7714

    ROBOTS ATTACK!!!

    ...okay, somebody go pick up those robots....again.

  • FearlessFarris

    It's good to know that when the robot apocalypse kicks off, we can all just move on to high snowy altitudes to continue the human race.

  • The_Wretched

    I best the boston dynamics parkouring kill bots can do it.

  • Munihausen

    Are those, by chance, pleasure models?

  • Doog

    Depends on what brings you pleasure

  • Mark

    I was pleased to watch the compilation.

  • Doog

    Then yes.

  • Chris Lev

    What’s next. Give them guns at the next olympics.

  • Mark

    Robot Biathlon!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Oh yeah... ski robots. Of course the next logical step is skiing robots that also shoot stuff. Biathlon. There were no survivors.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the day of the inaugural robot biathlon will be the same as judgement day

