No Gold For You: Compilation Of Skiing Robots Crashing At The Olympics

This is a video of a bunch of little skiing robots falling down and running into fences while attempting to navigate a short downhill track as part of the Ski Robot Challenge near the Olympics in PyeongChang yesterday. Most of them are pretty terrible, and we clearly won't be seeing them on an Olympic podium anytime soon. Obviously, like finally peeing after a long car ride, that's a relief.

Eight teams competed, under rules that said all robots had to be at least 20 inches tall, have two legs, and operate on an independent power system.

TaekwonV from a company called Minirobot Corp reportedly took home the $10,000 prize, successfully navigating the course in just 18 seconds. As CNET notes, the winning robot is named for a robot in the 1976 South Korean animated film Robot Taekwon V.

It looks like the key to success was building a robot that is as short as possible, and with a low center of gravity (like the one in the aqua colored coat). You'd think all the teams would have known that. Of course these are the people developing the future of killer robots, so it's safe to assume they're all a few screws short of an IKEA bed frame. For reference, I'm just a queen mattress on the floor trying to wear a twin fitted sheet. "You give yourself too much credit, GW." You want to be my Valentine, I get it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carsten, who can't believe half those robots are even able to get out of bed in the morning without dying.