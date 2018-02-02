Meanwhile In Australia: Kangaroo Takes Out A Bicyclist

This is a video from the world's deadliest continent of a small kangaroo taking out a bicyclist while trying to cross the road. The cyclist, identified as Rebecca (I know a Rebecca but she goes by Becca!), was traveling around 18MPH on a country road in Queensland when she was struck. Unfortunately, unlike the kangaroo, Rebecca failed to land on her feet.

"She was released from hospital that afternoon, with stitches in her knee and her right arm in a sling, for the shoulder-injury from the kangaroo's impact"

"Within a day she was having a rueful laugh about it all and worrying about the work days she will miss."

Honestly, I don't blame Rebecca for worrying about the days she'll miss from work, I would be too. "That sounds very unlike you, GW." I know, but I don't live in Australia where absolutely everything outside an office building is trying to kill you -- she's fearing for her life.

Keep going for the video, complete with slow-motion replay.

It's the video that's going #viral: astonishing footage of a cyclist being wiped out by a kangaroo mid-leap on #AustraliaDay -- of all days https://t.co/KBJDhQ0Izk #WTF pic.twitter.com/Sp7NwTGoF1 — The Courier-Mail (@couriermail) January 30, 2018

Thanks to JD, who agrees this is exactly why you should constantly ring your little bike bell so they kangaroos know you're coming.