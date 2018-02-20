Mattel Announces A Tomb Raider Lara Croft Barbie Doll

February 20, 2018

tomb-raider-barbie-1.jpg

This is the just-announced Mattel Tomb Raider Barbie dropping March 9th for $30. As you can see, it looks just like Lara Croft ready for adventure. Although, based on those bandages, I'm guessing she's already been adventuring. Lara comes complete with tomb raiding outfit, climbing axe, treasure map, and her father's journal. Unfortunately, that badass looking background playset is not included (and may just be a photo), so you're going to have to build your own. Now, are you thinking what I'm thinking? "A Tomb Raider x Indiana Jones crossover?!" Man, that would have been great before they ruined the franchise with that last turd. "I enjoyed it." So did I! "Then what were you talking about back there?" I figured you didn't and I just want you to like me.

Keep going for several more shots.

tomb-raider-barbie-2.jpg

tomb-raider-barbie-3.jpg

tomb-raider-barbie-4.jpg

tomb-raider-barbie-5.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees raiding tombs is generally frowned upon.

  • Cheese

    Mattel - Always up with the current trends...

  • Yeah, because it's not like there's a new Tomb Raider film out this year.
    https://media.giphy.com/med...

  • Meh

    Terrible.

  • The_Wretched

    Isn't that an ice axe for glacial climbing? Don't get many glaciers in jungle tombs.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This doll looks remarkably similar to this woman I went to college with who my friends and I nicknamed "Tomb Raider". Imagine that... some chick nicknamed Tomb Raider looks like Tomb Raider.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Needs tigger bitties. (Sharp, low-poly triangles, I mean)

  • TheQiwiMan

    Hey now, I'm not just "some lunatic", I'm THE Lunatic!

  • Munihausen

    I can't quite put my hands on it, but there is something a bit off about this Barbie doll...

  • James Mcelroy

    NO GW, the last one was a turd.

  • KingCraigers

    First. Also, the doll is better looking than the actress.

  • Munihausen

    Nah - the doll looks more like Erin Andrews than Vikander.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Look, Angelina Jolie couldn't help it. She was high on Scientology when that movie came out. I don't know who any of the other Tomb Raiders were. I'm assuming there's other more recent ones made.

  • Alicia Vikander is in the new film out this year.
    https://youtu.be/8ndhidEmUbI

