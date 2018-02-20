Mattel Announces A Tomb Raider Lara Croft Barbie Doll

This is the just-announced Mattel Tomb Raider Barbie dropping March 9th for $30. As you can see, it looks just like Lara Croft ready for adventure. Although, based on those bandages, I'm guessing she's already been adventuring. Lara comes complete with tomb raiding outfit, climbing axe, treasure map, and her father's journal. Unfortunately, that badass looking background playset is not included (and may just be a photo), so you're going to have to build your own. Now, are you thinking what I'm thinking? "A Tomb Raider x Indiana Jones crossover?!" Man, that would have been great before they ruined the franchise with that last turd. "I enjoyed it." So did I! "Then what were you talking about back there?" I figured you didn't and I just want you to like me.

Keep going for several more shots.

Thanks to carey, who agrees raiding tombs is generally frowned upon.