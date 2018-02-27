Man Wins $58,000 In Poker Tournament, Turns Around And Bets It All On Black On Roulette Wheel, Wins

Note: Loud and also some cursing and general broness.

This is a video of 29-year old English professional poker player Jake Cody after winning £42,000 (~$58,400) in a poker tournament and deciding to bet it all on black at the roulette wheel. He wins. Of course a quick check of Jake Cody's Wikipedia page reveals his live poker tournament winnings alone total over $4,100,000, so really this is just a video of an already rich person getting richer. Must be nice *buys five $20 scratchers, loses every single one, yells at the convenient store clerk for selling me shitty tickets* I really don't know how much longer I can go on like this.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my buddy hairless, who mistakenly bet it all on red and is now living in the backseat of a car (and me in the front seat).