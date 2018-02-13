Man Spends 300 Hours, 3,000,000 Dots Drawing This Stunning Portrait

February 13, 2018

This is a video of artist David Bayo working on a piece entitled 'Astrée', which he estimates took approximately 300 hours and 3,000,000 tiny stippling dots to complete. That is a lot of dots. Like, a full 12.5 days worth. I doubt I'll ever spent that much time dotting in my entire life, and my full name has 127 lowercase i's and j's in it. Or at least it did before I had it legally changed. "To a penis doodle?" My name is not Penis Doodle. "No, like a drawing one." Oh, yes. Unfortunately now it takes even more time to sign my name because I take my autograph very seriously. "Fascinating." It took me four days to sign my last lease, they almost gave the place to somebody else.

Thanks to Christina C, who agrees it would be even more impressive if each dot was actually a tiny smiley face.

  • TheQiwiMan

    This is Art.

  • Bling Nye

    He's putting dot matrix printers out of a job, think of the printers!

  • Doog

    What's the printer version of ''They took our jobs!''?

  • Collin Hughes

    Too bad there isn't an high resolution image to enjoy. Presenting art as a video is great for likes/views, but it's hard for me to appreciate the final product in video form, or via the low resolution images on the artist's web site.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I loved doing this kind of art when I was young, but I figured it was not worth the carpal tunnel problems to pursue it.

  • Doog

    It almost looks like b.s. in the beginning, because he like places a couple dots and then it skips and an entire eyeball is done. It's hard to imagine that such an artistic feat can be accomplished with just dots.

  • Dusty Viers

    I as a artist I agree

  • The_Wretched

    I, as an internet comment person, disagree.

  • Doog

    I, as an individual with zero qualifications, but like to pretend otherwise, think you're both wrong and this both 'Isn't' and 'Is' impressively difficult to imagine being actually accomplished. But in the opposite ways that you both meant your agreement and disagreement.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Thank goodness for 2X speed. And mute. Interesting but only when it's less than a minute.

