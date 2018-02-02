Man Experimenting With A Magnet Strong Enough To Repel A Mouse

This is a video of Youtuber The Action Lab performing a bunch of different experiments with a large neodymium magnet that's even powerful enough to visibly repel a mouse, due to the quantum mechanical effect of diamagnetism (which occurs in every material in the world, including animals -- links to Wikipedia if you feel like learning. Also, just FYI the animal doesn't feel any overall force at all since every cell in its body is being repelled equally). Pretty fascinating, right? Of course, there's also the possibility that the mouse isn't really diamagnetic at all and-- "Magneto and Minnie behind Mickey's back?" I'm just saying, she wasn't at Disneyland the last time I went.

