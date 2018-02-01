Man Discovers IKEA Isn't Even Particleboard, It's Cardboard

This is a before and after shot of a piece of the IKEA desk that Twitter user James L. Sutter decided to cut in half instead of trying to sell on Craigslist for more than he bought it for like a normal person. He discovered that the particle board is only used for endcaps that require fasteners, and the interior is actually honeycombed cardboard. *mind blown* Just kidding, I already knew that. Also, I have no mind left to blow.

I always knew that Ikea furniture was fake wood--particle board with a veneer on top. Fine, whatever. But last night I sawed into my desk and discovered the particle board *itself* is a lie.

(To be clear, I don't have a problem with this: it's cheap, light, and works. But it was extremely surprising!)

Plus it's actually more structurally sound and eco-friendly than using particle board. Hey -- whatever works, that's my motto. *tries to sit on coffee table, collapses through it* I'm not paying for that. "You already did." Well I'm not paying to replace it. "Then I guess you'll just have to live without a coffee table." Maybe you'll just have to live without a coffee table! "What are you talking about?" Check your home security camera. "Is that you?!" Haha, no, it's a mover I lied to and said your house was mine. I'm supposed to meet him in an alley in twenty minutes. "WTF!" I also told him he could raid the fridge so you'll probably want to pick up dinner on your way home.

Thanks to Tom, who only builds things with his imagination and furnished his entire home for nothing.