Man Demonstrates The Incredible Complex Puzzle Box He Build For His Father

February 23, 2018

complicated-puzzle-box.jpg

This is a video of Ryan Calme demonstrating all the steps required (there are a lot of them) to open the extremely complicated puzzle box he built for his father. It's got everything: cyphers, enigmatic symbols, magnets, electronics, gears, hidden compartments, AND MORE. Sure it's nothing one well-placed blow from a hammer couldn't solve, but what fun would that be? "Tons." Heck yeah, my middle name isn't Hammersmash for no reason. "Wait -- your middle name is Hammersmash?" Well it will be as soon as the court approves it. "What was it before?" Lovestocuddle. "Interesting." I thought it would give me a leg-up on dating websites.

Keep going for the video. Oh, and you can find all the files to build your own if you're interested on GitHub HERE.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees the key to solving a puzzle box is finding a video of its solution on Youtube.

