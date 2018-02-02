Man Clears Snow From Driveway With Flamethrower

This is a short video of somebody filming their television screen while Virginia man Nathanael Caplinger uses a flamethrower to melt the snow from his driveway. A valiant effort, Virginia Man, but you still have a long way to go to even come close to Florida Man.

Caplinger told ABC affiliate WSET that he hates shoveling snow [he must be the only one]. So, after reading an ad in a magazine about a blowtorch, which advertised its usefulness in clearing snow, he decided to try it out.

He bought one after researching the state and local laws and consulting with local officials. Caplinger said the flamethrower worked like a charm but emphasized the importance of using the device safely.

"Make sure there's no flammables nearby," he said. "Make sure it's only what you want to burn, make sure afterward hang out for about a half hour, make sure nothing reignites."

Who actually consults with their local officials before buying a flamethrower? This guy has to be the only one. Nobody else calls around inquiring about the legality of flamethrowers in their area, you just buy one, then when the cops show up at your house you tell them you had permission to set your neighbor's car on fire.

Keep going for the video.

Fired up about snow removal. pic.twitter.com/fOrhVohCvE — Will Stafford (@wx_will) January 18, 2018

