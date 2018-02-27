Man Carves Zelda Master Sword From Carpenter Pencil Lead

This is a video of artist Bobby Duke (previously: carving a pencil into a pencil into a pencil) carving the lead of a carpenter's pencil into Link's Master Sword from the Legend Of Zelda franchise. The video is ten minutes long though and appears to be half skits and Audible.com commercial so feel free to skip around. Or just look at the picture above, think "Neato," to yourself and move on with your life. That's what I did. "Did you though?" Ugh, you know I get hung up on things.

Thanks to Madz, who wants to know where exactly pencils fit in on the scale of mightiness between pens and swords.