'Man Carrying A Guy Using A Porta-Potty' Wins Brazilian Town's Carnival Costume Contest

This is a short video of this year's winner of the Carnival costume contest in Areia Branca, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. It's a costume of a man carrying another shirtless and texting man in a porta-potty. Pretty clever, I only wish the face and hands of the guy carrying the porta-potty were a little more realistic. Still, I give it a solid 4 out of 5 gallons of that blue stuff they pour in porta-potties that's supposed to make them smell better but actually react with your brain to make you want to vomit so you're as quick as possible.

Keep going for the video.





