Man Builds LEGO Motor And Gear System That Can Lift 225 Pounds

This is a video of Youtuber Brick Experiment Channel demonstrating the LEGO motor and gear system he built that's capable of lifting 102.2kg (~225 pounds). For reference, I can lift twice that with one arm. In his own words while I shotgun two of those little Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso cans back-to-back and fight a wall:





Lego PF Medium Motor with gears and pulleys lifts a hefty 102.2 kg. Gear ratio 15:1 and tackle velocity ratio 8:1. Only lego parts were used, except for the string. Enjoy! :)

I did enjoy! Did you enjoy? "I enjoyed." Heck yeah we did. Feels good, doesn't it? That feeling doesn't come as often as it used to. I used to enjoy things. But those were different times. Or maybe -- maybe they were only dreams. *blowing dandelion petals* Just what the hell does Starbucks put in those cans anyways?

