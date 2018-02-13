Man Builds His Own Elon Musk Boring Company Flamethrower

February 13, 2018

elon-musk-flamethrower-replica.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber So I Had This Idea... building his own 'perfect replica' of the Boring Company flamethrower that Elon Musk is selling, using the exact same components. Admittedly, that thing has more reach than I was originally led to believe. I mean it's not twenty feet of burninating, but it's not just two either. Just like the strawberry filling of a jelly-filled donut it's *slipping on cool guy shades* somewhere in the middle. "You've really gotta stop this. And those aren't even cool shades, they're prescription bifocals." They do make my brain feel like it's going to implode.

Keep going for the video, but skip to the last thirty seconds for the actual result.

Thanks to hairless, who can sadly never know the smell of his own hair burning anymore.

Video Of A Kid Jump-Breaking The Ice On A Trampoline In Slow Motion

Previous Story

"Eight Hours Of Screaming": Video Of Child Going Nuts On An Entire 8-Hour Flight

Next Story
  • Doog

    Now this is my kind of instruction video. Easy to follow, simple to reproduce, relatively cheap parts, and FIRE!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: building your own, burninating, burning things, do it yourself, fire in everyone's holes!, fire in the hole!, fire in your hole!, flame on, flamethrower, interesting, my god do i love fire, okay i change my mind count me in let's go have a fire war in my parents' backyard, replica, sure why not, trogdor is into this, video
Previous Post
Next Post