Man Builds His Own Elon Musk Boring Company Flamethrower

This is a video of Youtuber So I Had This Idea... building his own 'perfect replica' of the Boring Company flamethrower that Elon Musk is selling, using the exact same components. Admittedly, that thing has more reach than I was originally led to believe. I mean it's not twenty feet of burninating, but it's not just two either. Just like the strawberry filling of a jelly-filled donut it's *slipping on cool guy shades* somewhere in the middle. "You've really gotta stop this. And those aren't even cool shades, they're prescription bifocals." They do make my brain feel like it's going to implode.

Keep going for the video, but skip to the last thirty seconds for the actual result.

