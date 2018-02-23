Luna Lee Performs A Medley Of Rock Songs On A Traditional Korean Gayageum

This is a video of the always wonderful Luna Lee (previously) performing a medley of rock songs (Steppenwolf's 'Born To Be Wild', The Beatles' 'Come Together' and The Police's 'Every Breath You Take') on a traditional Korean gayageum. Now, not to brag or anything, but I actually had the opportunity to to see Luna perform live just a few weeks ago. It was absolutely amazing and you should have been there. "So you are bragging." I've literally gotten to do one cool thing, please just let me have this.

Keep going for the video while I start a fan club.

Thanks to Christian, for reminding me to buy Luna's album on iTunes.