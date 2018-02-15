Life: Bird Dies In The Nest He Built For His Concrete Lover After Trying To Woo Her For Five Years

February 15, 2018

lonely-bird-1.jpg

Government conservationists built a concrete flock of gannet birds on Mana Island, New Zealand in 2013 with the hopes they'd attract real-life gannets back to the island and repopulate it. Sadly, only a single gannet (affectionately named Nigel) returned, and fell for one of the concrete birds, attempting to woo her for five years until he passed away in the nest he built beside her on February 1st, 2018. My God, that's even sadder than the saddest Pixar movie scene. Per Department of Conservation ranger Chris Bell:

Nigel was very faithful to the colony...I think it must have been quite a frustrating existence. Whether or not he was lonely, he certainly never got anything back, and that must have been very strange experience, when he spent years courting. I think we all have a lot of empathy for him, because he had this fairly hopeless situation.

We've all been there, haven't we -- in a hopeless situation, giving it all you've got and getting absolutely nothing in return? "You're talking about spending your life savings on lotto scratchers." Of course I am. Rest in peace, Nigel.

Keep going for a better shot of Nigel and two videos of him wooing his would-be mate while I contemplate whether a concrete lover is right for me.

lonely-bird-2.jpg

Thanks to Corrine, who agrees maybe they should have re-homed him after no other birds came? Now I'm no professional conservationist, but I do know the probability of Nigel repopulating the island with only a concrete lover (less than 40%).

Finally, Some Decent Shark-Eating-Your Legs High Heel Boots

Previous Story

The View From Inside A Guitar With Oscillating Strings And Beautiful Landscape Backgrounds, Part Two

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: birds, concrete, dare to dream, falling in love, giving it all you've got, heartbreaking, life, life isn't fair, love, man -- that was not very fun to write about, mating, never giving up, relationships, rest in peace, rip, rough, sadness, steadfast, things that look like other things, video
Previous Post
Next Post