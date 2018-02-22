LEGO's Hodgepodge 60th Anniversary 'Classic Fun Future' Building Set

February 22, 2018

hodgepodge-lego-set-1.jpg

These are several shots of LEGO's 60th anniversary 'Classic Fun Future' building kit (set #10402). It costs around $10 and includes a rainbow of 186 pieces with instructions to build a robot, singing parrot, or go-kart. Or you can get creative and build your own design. Still, let's not kid ourselves and call this kit what it really is, the 'We Accidentally Made Too Many Of These Pieces' playset.

hodgepodge-lego-set-2.jpg

hodgepodge-lego-set-3.jpg

hodgepodge-lego-set-4.jpg

hodgepodge-lego-set-5.jpg

Thanks to Rich, who should put his money where his name is and buy me a couple.

