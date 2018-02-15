LEGO Unveils 1,414 Piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon Set For Solo: A Star Wars Story

February 15, 2018

lego-solo-millennium-falcon-1.jpg

These are several shots of the just-announced 1,414 piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon LEGO set being released sometime this April in time for the May 25th premier of Solo: A Star Wars Story. As you can see, it looks like the Millennium Falcon we're all familiar with but with some blue accents. No word on the price yet, but I guesstimate around $160 - $180. Will I be buying one myself? Probably not. Will I be stealing my nephew's piece-by-piece every time I visit? Only time will tell but yes, probably. World's greatest uncle award aside, why does it look like you can see minifig Lando Calrissian's penis through his pants and he knows it?

Keep going for one more shot and the minifigs.

lego-solo-millennium-falcon-2.jpg

lego-solo-millennium-falcon-3.jpg

lego-solo-millennium-falcon-4.jpg

lego-solo-millennium-falcon-5.jpg

Thanks to Ron, who tried to get me to promise to buy him one, and who can consider this my refusal. Just kidding bro, I got you (I totally don't).

