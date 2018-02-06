Learning By Looking: A Size Comparison Of Various Movie Robots

Another day, another video size comparison of various things from MetalBallStudios (previously). This time, movie robots. Cool, but I can't wait until they make a penis one so I can finally take my rightful place at the very end of the line. The big end, not the small end, just so we're clear. "Whatever you say." Well in that case I'm also the most handsome person in the lineup. Wait -- did you just roll your eyes at me? Do you know what happens to people who roll their eyes at me? "You try to slap them on the back because you're convinced their face will get stuck that way?" I can't tell if you're trying to mock me or not but that really works.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees some of those were definitely vehicles and not robots.