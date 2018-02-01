Kids Hiding In Leaf Pile Terrify Leaf-Blowing Dad

February 1, 2018

This is a short video of two kids hiding in a leaf pile to surprise their unknowing father when he comes along to leaf-blow the pile, presumably into a neighbor's yard. I don't think he was expecting that. Also, that glare he gives the camera -- I feel like that took years off my life and I'm just watching a Youtube video. That is not a look I want to see in real life. Other things I don't want to see in real life? Your butt. "Lies." Alright fine you can show it to me, but just a heads up I do have a photographic memory and will be able to see it whenever I want by closing my eyes.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Christina M, who agrees nobody deserves to have a heart attack doing yard work.

Read More: are you okay?, blowing things, dads, dammit honey i almost died out there what the hell is wrong with you?!, having a heart attack, if looks could kill, leaves, mom!, parenting, power tools, scary, sure why not, surprise!, terrifying, video, well at least he wasn't on the lawnmower, yard work, yikes
