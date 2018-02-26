Karma: Kid Pees On Elevator Buttons, Short-Circuits Control Panel, Gets Stuck In Elevator

Admittedly, respectable height.

This is a short video from Chongqing City, China of some kid peeing on the buttons in an elevator, which short circuits the panel behind them and traps him inside. That's what you get. What's this kid pee, acid? Also, I like how he touches the pee buttons himself after he realizes he's stuck. He pranked himself! Man, I do that all the time. Last week I replaced my toothpaste with bathtub caulk. "Why would you do that?" To see if I can best myself and remember. "How'd that work out for you?" Tastes even worse with orange juice than toothpaste.

Keep going for the video, but stick around till the end to see the lights start flickering.

