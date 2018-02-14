It's A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood: Mister Rogers Honored With A USPS Forever Stamp
The United States Postal Service has just announced it will be releasing a Mister Rogers Forever Stamp on March 23rd to celebrate his legacy and the contributions he made to the lives of so many children (myself included). Obviously, I'm going to buy a lifetime supply (about forty) so everything I mail from now on will be sent with kindness, love, and caring. Heck yeah, Mister Rogers -- MISTER ROGERS IS FOREVER. Just like Wu-Tang, who is also for the children and will hopefully receive their own stamp one day.
Thanks to Charlotte, for reminding me I should totally spend a solid hour watching old Mister Rogers' Neighborhood clips on Youtube in a bathroom stall instead of going to that 'mandatory' staff meeting.
-
Munihausen
-
TheQiwiMan
Read More: beautiful, beautiful people, celebrities, childhood, children, great guy, growing up, honoring things, kids, learning things, love that guy, mailing things, maybe the package handlers will handle my packages with a little more respect now, mister rogers, post office, stamp, that's nice -- i like that, usps, wonderful, you the man mister rogers!