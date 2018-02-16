Interesting: Woman Discovers Neighbor's Corgi Comes Over At Night To Ride Her One-Eyed Pony

This is a short video captured by Callie Schenke of Bolivar, Missouri of her neighbor's corgi riding her one-eyed pony, Cricket. In her own words while I call home and tell my dog she's gotta see this:

So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one eyed wonder pony are best friends.

Man, I don't even have a battle mount and this Corgi has one. And it only has one eye -- that's extra fierce. Fit that dog with some armor and a lance and I'm fairly confident he could win the heart of a fair damsel in a jousting competition. Or dismount and try to eat all the horse turds, it could go either way.

Thanks to K Diddie, who's just thankful they didn't try it the other way around.