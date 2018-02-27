If Super Mario Bros. Level 1-1 Was Made Out Of Jelly

This is a video of Jelly Mario Bros, the first level of Super Mario Bros programmed by Twitter user @schteppe with elastic physics. You can play an early alpha version of the first level HERE if you're interested (I assume more levels are coming soon). Obviously, it's a much less refined gaming experience than the original, and if Super Mario Bros had been made out of jelly I can only assume Nintendo would have gone under because that was not a very pleasant first gaming experience. And you know what they say about making first impressions, right? "Don't fart." Exactly.

