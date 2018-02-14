Icy Hot: Scottish Ice Creamery Makes 1,500,000 Scoville Ice Cream You Have To Sign A Waiver To Buy

This is a shot of the 'Respiro Del Diavolo' Carolina Reaper pepper ice cream produced by The Aldwych Café in Cardonald, Glasgow, Scotland. They estimate the ice cream is around 1,570,000 Scoville heat units, or around 10 times that of a habanero, which, yes, I have squeezed between my buttcheeks on a dare before. "Nobody dared you." Daring yourself counts. Management says the seasonal flavor is so hot that customers who want to try it must be at least 18 years old and sign a release of liability in order to buy "the world's most dangerous ice cream." Pfft, the world's most dangerous ice cream? Please. Try a scoop of this. "Are those razor blades?" Yes. "And...castor beans?" Ding ding ding -- the February Flavor Of The Month: Ricin & Razor Blades! "Is it true anybody who finishes a scoop in a waffle cone gets a free souvenir coffee mug?" That's correct. "Can I see one of the mugs?" I never had any made.

Keep going for one more shot of an employee holding up the waiver you have to sign in case you thought they were bluffing (I still think they're bluffing, that looks like a car lease to me).

Thanks to Christina C, who prefers mint chocolate chip. Nice! I like rum raisin or pralines & cream because I'm eighty years old.