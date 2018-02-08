"I Think I'm Having A Heart Attack": Morning News Host Struggles Through Hot Chip Challenge

February 8, 2018

This is a video of CBS3 Philly morning hosts Rahel Solomon and Jim Donovan taking the One Chip Challenge, which involves eating a single Paqui Carolina Reaper Madness Chip. Rahel does swimmingly, but Jim struggles for six minutes straight before finally chugging some milk and running off stage to puke. Also, I feel like the heat made him incredibly irritable and rude. I feel like he may *slipping on cool guy shades* have a chip on his shoulder. "Not this again." Seriously though I feel like he deserves an anus full of peppers.

Keep going for the video while I speculate just how mild Jim tries to order buffalo wings.

Thanks to Caroline, who, at least in my mind (and only in my mind), is the namesake of the Carolina Reaper pepper.

