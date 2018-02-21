How To: Build Your Own Star Wars AT-ST Walker Children's High Chair

This is a video of Matthew Regonini of Youtube channel Never Not Making building a custom Star Wars AT-ST walker high chair for his very young son. If you want to build your own and already have all the tools just follow along with the video. Or you can do what I did and go to Home Depot to buy all the wood, then leave it in a pile in your driveway until it rains and snows a couple times and starts to rot, then use it to build a shitty lean-to fort to hide behind when you're throwing snowballs at someone letting their dog poop in your yard. My life is a fun-filled adventure. "When was the last time you actually went out?" I have never been out and I'm afraid it's too late to start.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees there's a special bond that exists between dogs and a child who is constantly dropping food.